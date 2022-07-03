Elderly couple found murdered at Agra home; valuables worth lakhs missing

The bodies of a 70-year-old man and his wife were found with injury marks at their house in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Sunday, police said.

The family members have alleged that the suspects entered the house with an intention of looting the couple as cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees were missing.

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary said he has ordered formation of three teams to investigate the case.

According to police, the elderly couple was the resident of Maaru locality in Pinahat town in Agra district. The deceased were identified as 'galla' (grain) merchant Suresh Chandra Gupta and his wife Krishna Devi (65). Their son lives with his family in Agra city.

The couple's neighbours informed police after finding the doors open and noticing no movement in the house till 11 am on Sunday.

The SSP, who reached the spot with other police officers, said, ''Eyewitnesses told use that doors of the couple's room were found open. As police reached the spot, police found the man and his wife had injury marks on their heads. Doctors at the local hospital declared them dead.'' ''Prima facie it seems that some people entered the house and the room was full of clutter. Based on the family members' complaint, a case is being registered. CCTV footage of the nearby area are being collected and three teams have been formed for further investigation,'' said SSP Chaudhary.

The victims' son said the neighbours informed him about the incident around 12 noon on Sunday. ''When I reached my paternal home in Pinahat from Agra city, I found my parents lying dead in the room. I have a suspicion that they have been killed by some unidentified people. Besides, Rs 15 lakh cash and 25 tola gold jewellery and silver jewellery were missing from the home,'' he said.

The locals shut the nearby market in protest against the murders and demanded for the arrest of those who are involved in the twin killings. PTI COR CK

