Left Menu

ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 19:34 IST
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location scam
ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location scam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam. Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner last week, has been asked to appear before the investigators around 11 am July 5 here at ED headquarters.

The federal probe agency will record statements of Pandey under provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2018 in the NSE co-location scam to know how an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Sanjay Pandey, did not red flag that the NSE servers were compromised.

The compromise had allowed one of the trading companies to get unfair access to the system, resulting in windfall profits. It is alleged that the firm incorporated by Pandey was one of the IT companies tasked with conducting security audits at NSE from 2010 to 2015 when the co-location scam is believed to have taken place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022