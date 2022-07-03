Left Menu

Cop shot at in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:16 IST
Cop shot at in J-K's Anantnag
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorists shot at and injured a policeman in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The attack on Constable Firdous Ahmad took place at his Hugam area home around 7.30 pm in Srigufwara of the south Kashmir district, they said.

The officials said the injured cop was rushed to the Srigufwara hospital, from where he was referred to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022