Man dies soon after checking in Nagpur lodge

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 21:20 IST
A 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in a lodge in Nagpur's Saoner area on Sunday, a police official said.

The man had checked into the place at 3pm with a woman, who some time later called the reception to inform that the former had fallen unconscious, he said.

The lodge staff rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, after which the woman was questioned, he added.

The man might have consumed alcohol or drugs but the exact reason would be known after the post mortem report arrives, the Saoner police station official said.

