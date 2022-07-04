Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM condoles death of Army officer in Manipur landslide

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death of Lieutenant Colonel Kapil Dev Pandey, a resident of the states Durg district, in a landslide in Manipur.Got the sad news of the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Kapil Dev Pandey Ji, a resident of Nehru Nagar area in Bhilai town Durg.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-07-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 00:09 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has condoled the death of Lieutenant Colonel Kapil Dev Pandey, a resident of the state's Durg district, in a landslide in Manipur.

“Got the sad news of the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Kapil Dev Pandey Ji, a resident of Nehru Nagar area in Bhilai town (Durg). He was leading a company of Gurkha Rifles, deployed to provide security to the railway project in Noney district of Manipur. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family members,” Baghel tweeted.

A massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night in Manipur's Noney district.

The Bodies of 42 people have been found so far from under the debris at Tupul yard railway construction camp. Among them are 27 Territorial Army personnel and 15 civilians, including railway employees, construction workers and villagers, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

