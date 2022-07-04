West African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali
- Country:
- Ghana
Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday lifted economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali, after its military rulers proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law.
The leaders meeting in Accra also accepted a pledge from the junta that seized power in Burkina Faso in January to restore constitutional order in 24 months.
But the ECOWAS leaders rejected a 3-year transition proposed by coup leaders who seized power in Guinea in September. They told Guinea's junta to propose a new timeline by the end of July or face economic sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West African
- Accra
- Economic Community
- Burkina Faso
- ECOWAS
- Mali
- Guinea
ALSO READ
Burkina Faso tells civilians to evacuate vast zones ahead of military operations
Eighth and last missing miner found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine
Burkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
Kidnapped Polish citizen freed in Burkina Faso
Kidnapped Polish citizen freed in Burkina Faso - government