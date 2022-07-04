Left Menu

West African leaders lift economic and financial sanctions on Mali

Updated: 04-07-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 00:25 IST
  • Ghana

Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday lifted economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali, after its military rulers proposed a 24-month transition to democracy and published a new electoral law.

The leaders meeting in Accra also accepted a pledge from the junta that seized power in Burkina Faso in January to restore constitutional order in 24 months.

But the ECOWAS leaders rejected a 3-year transition proposed by coup leaders who seized power in Guinea in September. They told Guinea's junta to propose a new timeline by the end of July or face economic sanctions.

