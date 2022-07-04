Chhattisgarh: Man hangs self after drowning his two children in a pond

Left Menu

A man ended his life after allegedly drowning his two children in a pond in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bhuiapali village on Sunday and the deceased have been identified as Naresh Gupta (35), his son Shourya (5) and daughter Simmi (3), said Chakradhar Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kiran Gupta.

''Naresh's body was found hanging from a tree while that of Shourya and Simmi were fished out from the village pond. Initial probe hints Naresh may have ended his life after killing his two children. The post mortem reports are awaited,'' the SHO informed.

