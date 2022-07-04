Delhi Police arrests 2 more in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Two more people, including the one who shot popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell, officials said on Monday. With this, the city police has so far arrested five people in connection with the case, they said. The Delhi Police arrested Ankit and Sachin Bhiwani Sunday night. The two wanted criminals to belong to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang alliance, they said. According to police, Ankit was one of the shooters involved in the killing of Moosewala, while Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters. A senior police officer said Bhiwani, a native of Haryana, handles the operations of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Rajasthan. He is also wanted in a case at Churu in Rajasthan. Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said after the initial arrests made in the case, multiple teams were working extensively to nab those involved in providing logistical support, weapons, and hideout facilities to them. ''Our teams conducted raids in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi. Our teams continued to work on the leads received and developed them diligently. ''On Sunday, at around 11 pm, our team apprehended Ankit who shot at Moosewala from close range. His associate Sachin Bhiwani was also arrested,'' he said. Bhiwani provided the shooters all support before and after the incident, the officer said. He also said that Ankit, a resident of Sersa village in Haryana, is also named in two other cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan. A 9 mm pistol along with 10 live cartridges, a 30 mm pistol with nine live cartridges, three police uniforms of Punjab Police, and two mobile handsets along with a dongle and SIM card have been seized from their possession, police said.

Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)