UP: Man held for hurting religious sentiments, attacking cops

A man was arrested here for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities, and also attacking a police team. When a police team reached his shop, Hussain attacked them with a knife with an intention to kill, the FIR said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 15:03 IST
A man was arrested here for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken on a piece of paper having pictures of Hindu deities, and also attacking a police team. The incident took place on Sunday when some people complained that Talib Hussain was selling chicken from his shop on a piece of paper carrying a picture of a Hindu god and goddess, hurting their religious feeling, police said. When a police team reached his shop, Hussain attacked them with a knife with the intention to kill, the FIR said. He has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

