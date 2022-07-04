Left Menu

Senior IPS officer held in police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:26 IST
Senior IPS officer held in police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An ADGP-rank officer was on Monday arrested by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, highly-placed police sources said.

Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul was heading the recruitment division when the scam took place.

After the large-scale irregularities came to light, the senior IPS officer was transferred to the post of the ADGP, Internal Security Division.

According to top sources, the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of the fraudulent candidates allegedly tampered in the recruitment division itself.

They also claimed that Paul was allegedly in the know-how of the happenings.

The scam had first come to light in Kalaburagi district and a BJP leader, the gunman of a Congress MLA, and a few police officers including a deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector, and constables were also arrested.

It is also alleged that a candidate from Malleshwaram, purportedly the relative of a senior politician, was also arrested in this case.

About 70 people have been arrested so far in this connection, sources said.

The PSI recruitment drive started in October 2021 to fill 545 posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for Twitter court fight; U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hires former 9th Circuit judge Kozinski for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022