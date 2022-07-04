Maharashtra Govt to reduce VAT on fuel: Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Government will reduce VAT on fuel soon, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the State Assembly on Monday.
A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state cabinet, Shinde informed the House, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.
