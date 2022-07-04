Left Menu

Lebanon PM chides unofficial moves in Israel row after Hezbollah sends drones

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said after the incident that Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders."

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:40 IST
Lebanon PM chides unofficial moves in Israel row after Hezbollah sends drones
Najib Mikati
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's prime minister on Monday criticized as risky and unacceptable any unofficial dealings over its sea border row with Israel, after the powerful Hezbollah movement sent three drones towards an Israeli gas rig that were shot down. Hezbollah launched its operation on Saturday following long-standing but so far fruitless U.S.-mediated efforts to agree on a maritime border between the two countries near an area where Israel has made large natural gas discoveries.

"Lebanon considers that any action outside the framework of the state's responsibility and the diplomatic context in which the negotiations are happening is unacceptable and exposes (Lebanon) to unnecessary risks," a statement by the office of Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati office said. The statement was issued following a meeting between Mikati and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The statement called for "everyone, without exception" to stand behind the Lebanese state in the negotiation process, which it said had reached "advanced stages." Hezbollah said on Saturday the drones, launched towards the Karish gas field in waters claimed by both countries, had successfully carried out a reconnaissance mission and said: "the message was delivered."

The Israeli military said it had intercepted the drones, the first time an Israeli naval ship had downed an incoming target. Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said after the incident that Hezbollah was "preventing the state of Lebanon from reaching an agreement regarding maritime borders."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022