Israeli military attacks Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Israeli forces also attacked buildings belonging to Hezbollah in al-Adisa and Arzoun in southern Lebanon.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 14:12 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 23 (ANI/TPS): On Monday afternoon, the eve of the Passover holiday, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked a terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon.

The attacks came after about 35 terrorist rocket launches were detected that crossed from the territory of Lebanon to the area of Ein Zeitim in northern Israel. There there were no casualties. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

