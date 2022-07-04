Cops knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma: police commissioner

Amravati Police were aware of the link between the social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma and the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe but didn't disclose it earlier due to the ''very sensitive'' nature of the case, police commissioner Arti Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Amravati, Singh said seven accused, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested by the police while the search is on for one more person.

She said the investigation into the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency in a day or two.

Prima facie, Kolhe was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of BJP whose comments on Prophet Mohammad had triggered huge outrage, on social media.

