Left Menu

Cops knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma: police commissioner

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:34 IST
Cops knew Amravati chemist's murder linked to posts backing Nupur Sharma: police commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

Amravati Police were aware of the link between the social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma and the murder of chemist Umesh Kolhe but didn't disclose it earlier due to the ''very sensitive'' nature of the case, police commissioner Arti Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Amravati, Singh said seven accused, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested by the police while the search is on for one more person.

She said the investigation into the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency in a day or two.

Prima facie, Kolhe was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma, the former spokesperson of BJP whose comments on Prophet Mohammad had triggered huge outrage, on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022