Ghastly and shameless: NCW on tribal woman set on fire in MP

The National Commission for Women has sought registration of FIR and arrest of all accused after a tribal woman was set on fire over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, describing the crime as ghastly in nature and extremely shameful.

The NCW also sought action against erring officials who failed to take swift cognisance in the matter.

A tribal woman was set ablaze over a land dispute on Saturday afternoon in Dhanoria village.

Calling the crime ghastly in nature and extremely shameful, the NCW said the ''audacity of the criminals to commit such horrific crime in a broad daylight shows police is not doing its work efficiently''.

''You are, therefore, required to immediately direct the police officer concerned to arrest all the accused and file an FIR against them under the aforesaid provisions of the Indian Penal Code along with other relevant provisions of law. The victim must be provided with best medical facility free of cost,'' the NCW said in a letter to Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Saxena.

According to a police official, the woman's condition continues to be critical.

The Commission further said that in one of the news reports it has also come across that the victim and her husband had given an application seeking protection from the accused men on June 26 but no action was taken on their request.

''Therefore, stringent action should be taken against erring police officer who failed to take swift cognizance of the matter, if the allegations levelled are found to be true. The victim is entitled for the compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme as per section 357-A of Code of Criminal Procedure, for the injury/loss suffered by her. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission within five days,'' the NCW said.

A video, purportedly shot by the accused, went viral on social media platforms, wherein the injured woman was seen crying in pain, with smoke all around her.

The person recording the video was heard saying the woman had torched herself, and ''let us shoot the video''.

