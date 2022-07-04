Thane rain: 2 wall collapse incidents reported, one person injured

Two wall collapse incidents were reported in Thane city on Monday amid heavy rain, leaving one person injured, a civic official said.

In the first incident, which took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the compound wall of the MSRTC divisional office in Vandana collapsed on a nearby chawl, leaving one person with minor injuries and damage to two rooms, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

''As a precautionary measure, the adjoining four rooms have been vacated and the occupants shifted elsewhere,'' he said.

In the second incident, the compound wall of a chawl in Mumbra caved in at around 5:30pm on Monday, though no one was injured, he added.

