UK to introduce new economic and trade sanctions on Belarus

Britain said it would on Tuesday introduce new economic, trade and transport sanctions on Belarus over the country's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The new package will include import and export bans on goods worth around 60 million pounds including on exports of oil refining goods, advanced technology components and luxury goods, and imports of Belarusian iron and steel. Britain will also ban more Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London.

"The Belarus regime has actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine - launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace," the British government said in a statement. Britain has already raised import tariffs on a range of products from Belarus by 35 percentage points and sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and senior government officials.

Britain, along with Western allies, has been imposing sanctions against Russian elites, banks and strategic industries since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

