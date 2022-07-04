Left Menu

Palestinian official says Israel must be held responsible for reporter's death

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 04-07-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 19:43 IST
A senior Palestinian official accused the United States on Monday of protecting Israel after a forensic examination failed to reach a firm conclusion on the origin of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

"The truth is clear but the U.S. administration continues to stall in announcing it," Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), told Reuters. "We say Israel killed Shireen Abu Akleh and it has to be held responsible for the crime it has committed."

