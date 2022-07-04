Mumbai: Two civic engineers held for bribery by ACB

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 20:57 IST
Two engineers of the BMC's Building and Factory department were arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.90 lakh from a businessman, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

They have been identified as D Ward staffers Amol Chandrakant Thavil (39) and Dattatray Sambhaji Mane (36), he said.

''As per the complainant, who is a automobile spare parts dealer, the two officials sought Rs 2 lakh to allow him to build a shed for his shop. He approached the ACB and Thavil and Mane were held while accepting Rs 1.90 lakh. They have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he said.

