Moosewala case: Punjab Police gets transit remand of 4 accused

The Punjab Police on Monday said it has got a transit remand of four people, including two shooters, in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case from Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Punjabi singer Moosewala was killed on May 29 in Mansa.

The police have been granted transit remand of accused Priyavrat, alias Fauzi (main shooter), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided vehicle and helped in escaping shooters), according to an official statement.

The court said in its order that as the arrested have been accused of committing a cognisable offence, the transit remand was granted to produce them before the court concerned as early as possible.

The order further stated that a medical examination of the accused be conducted as per rules and guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

The Delhi Police had arrested three people, including Fauzi, on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat in connection with the killing of Moosewala.

Fauzi was the main shooter and executioner of the murder, the Delhi Police had said.

Earlier, Punjab Additional Director General of Police and head of Anti-Gangster Task Force Pramod Ban said gangster Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala's killing.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily. PTI CHS VSD IJT IJT

