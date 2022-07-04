Sudan's Burhan says army to withdraw from political talks

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the army will withdraw from ongoing political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a government of technocrats to lead the transitional period.

The sovereign council, which has military and civilian members, will be dissolved after the formation of the new government, Burhan added in a televised speech.

