Sudan's Burhan says army to withdraw from political talks
Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the army will withdraw from ongoing political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a government of technocrats to lead the transitional period.
The sovereign council, which has military and civilian members, will be dissolved after the formation of the new government, Burhan added in a televised speech.
