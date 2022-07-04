Left Menu

Shooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff

The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. People fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade. "Everyone was running, hiding and screaming," CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman said, the channel's website reported.

A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff's office said on Twitter on Monday.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police. The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

People fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade. "Everyone was running, hiding and screaming," CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman said, the channel's website reported.

