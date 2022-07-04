Shooting reported at July 4th parade route in Chicago suburb - county sheriff
The parade was suddenly halted when shots were fired about 10 minutes after it began, sending hundreds of people running for safety, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. People fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade. "Everyone was running, hiding and screaming," CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman said, the channel's website reported.
A shooting was reported at a Fourth of July parade route in the Chicago suburb Highland Park, the Lake County Sheriff's office said on Twitter on Monday.
"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police.
People fled the scene upon hearing several loud bangs, CBS 2 television of Chicago reported, citing a producer who was at the parade. "Everyone was running, hiding and screaming," CBS 2 Digital Producer Elyssa Kaufman said, the channel's website reported.
