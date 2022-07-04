Four arrested for kidnapping, assaulting man in Gurugram
- Country:
- India
Four persons were arrested here for kidnapping and assaulting a man over personal enmity, police said on Monday.
According to the police, the incident happened in Farukhnagar police station area on Saturday around 8 pm when four persons kidnapped a warehouse caretaker named Jeevanlal.
The accused are identified as Pushpendra Rathi, Jaiprakash alias JP, Rahul Tiwari and Yogesh Yadav.
During interrogation the main accused Rathi revealed to have kidnapped Jeevanlal to beat him up as the latter used to quarrel with him over lack of security at the warehouse, police said.
All four were produced in a city court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody, they said.
Two vehicles and sticks have been recovered from the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
