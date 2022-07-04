Left Menu

Man held in Telangana for circulating material detrimental to communal harmony

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 22:39 IST
A 52-year old man, associated with a controversial outfit was arrested here on Monday for allegedly circulating certain material which is detrimental to communal harmony.

The man, a karate master, in the guise of conducting training camp in the form of legal awareness and karate classes was found circulating certain material which is detrimental to the law and order, communal harmony and peace in the society, a senior police official said.

Hence, an FIR was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the man was arrested, the official said.

Under the guise of holding the training camp, the man was allegedly motivating and mentoring innocent youth and brainwashing them to ''attack on people of other religion whenever asked to do so and create unrest in the country'', police said.

The investigation is at an initial stage, the official added.

The official further said they seized some incriminating material besides two banners of the outfit, one notebook, three handbooks, from the possession of the accused.

