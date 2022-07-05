Left Menu

ACB raids various locations of K'taka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

ACB raids various locations of K'taka Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Karnataka on Tuesday raided five locations of Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan following a report of the Enforcement Directorate.

According to ACB officials, the raids were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G K Associates office at Banashankari, and the National Travels office in Kalasipalya in the city.

''The ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on,'' the ACB official said.

Multiple teams of the ACB arrived at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the food and civil supplies minister in the H D Kumaraswamy government for over a year from June 2018, in the morning.

Last year in August, the Enforcement Directorate raided Khan and another former minister R Roshan Baig, allegedly in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme worth Rs 4,000 crore in which thousands of people, mostly Muslims, were duped of their hard-earned money. Khan had appeared before the ED several times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

