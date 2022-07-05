NCST notice to Guna administration after tribal woman set on fire over land row

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the district magistrate of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, seeking details of action taken after a tribal woman was allegedly set on fire over a land dispute.

According to reports, the 38-year-old woman belonging to the Saharia tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, and her husband had complained to local police about a threat to their lives, claiming some powerful men wanted to grab their land in Dhanoria village. She claimed that three men belonging to her village poured diesel on her and set her ablaze on Saturday. The woman is battling for her life in a hospital in Bhopal with 80 percent burns. Taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the NCST on Monday issued a notice to the Guna district magistrate, seeking detailed information on the matter within seven days.

It also sought information on action taken to arrest the accused and filing a charge sheet under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Commission also sought to know whether any monetary relief has been given to the victim's family.

