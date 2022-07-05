Italian held for trying to enter country without visa

An Italian national has been arrested along the India-Nepal border while he was trying to enter the country without a valid visa, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Federico Negri (39) was stopped by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team for routine checking in Sonauli area on Monday but he could not produce a vaild visa, Commanding Officer, SSB, Varun Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the Italian and the Intelligence Bureau is informed, Kumar said.

