Belarus freezes foreign holdings in 190 companies
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 05-07-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 11:31 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarus said on Tuesday it was freezing foreign shareholdings in 190 Belarusian companies, including EPAM Systems and Lukoil Belarus, in response to Western sanctions for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and human rights violations.
A decree published on the official legislative portal said shareholders from countries that "commit unfriendly actions against Belarusian legal entities and/or individuals are prohibited from disposing of their shares."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarusian
- Russia
- Western
- Belarus
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week
China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55% to a record, surpass Saudi supply
China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55% to a record, surpass Saudi supply
China's May oil imports from Russia soar 55% to a record, surpass Saudi supply