Jauhar University case: ED summons SP leader Azam Khan, his wife and son

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife and their son on different dates before July 15 in connection with a case linked to the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 14:44 IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his wife and their son on different dates before July 15 in connection with a case linked to the construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima, and their son Abdullah Azam have been asked to appear at its zonal office in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

The case is linked to a massive fund transfer for the construction of UP's Rampur-based Jauhar University. The ED registered the case in 2019. In the ED's money laundering case against Khan, a team from the agency's Lucknow branch had also conducted verification of the land acquired by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur in May.

The university is run by a trust headed by Khan, who is also the Rampur MLA and its former MP. Khan was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in August 2019 based on 26 cases of land grabbing registered by people in Rampur against him.

ED was to record the statement of Khan and his family members as there are allegations that huge donations were received, and wealth was amassed by the Jauhar Trust, headed by Khan. ED is also tracking and scanning the details of trustees who gave money for the establishment of the university.

The federal agency is also probing the hawala money channel allegedly used by the trust for the establishment of the university. Sources said several people had donated money to the trust and, in return, received contracts for construction work and supply of goods for the university. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

