Denmark theatres closed in honour of mall shooting victims

Denmarks largest cinema chain kept all its movie theatres closed Tuesday because a 17-year-old employee was one of the three people killed in a weekend shooting attack at a shopping mall. Authorities have said a 22-year-old Danish man in custody apparently selected people to shoot at random.In all, around two dozen people were hurt, most in the panicked stampede after gunfire rang out at the mall.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:01 IST
Denmark's largest cinema chain kept all its movie theatres closed Tuesday because a 17-year-old employee was one of the three people killed in a weekend shooting attack at a shopping mall. Nordisk Film Biografer, which has 23 theatres nationwide, said on Facebook that the company made the decision out of respect for the victims - the teenage boy it employed, a 17-year-old girl and a 47-year-old Russian man - and ''to talk the situation through with our staff.” One of the chain's locations is at the Field's shopping centre, located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. Four other people were hospitalised in critical but stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds in Sunday's shootings. Authorities have said a 22-year-old Danish man in custody apparently selected people to shoot at random.

In all, around two dozen people were hurt, most in the panicked stampede after gunfire rang out at the mall. Neither the gunman nor the victims can be named under a court order. A memorial service for the victims is planned for Tuesday night. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen are expected to attend. Authorities have said the suspect acted alone and they have ruled out terrorism as a motive. On Monday, the suspect was ordered held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder. Stine Rysgaard, a spokesperson for the shopping mall, said the multi-story mall with more than 130 shops remains closed until at least July 11. all She said the mall had proper security but declined to give details, citing the ongoing investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

