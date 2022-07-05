Haryana police busts illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul

The Haryana Police on Tuesday busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Rajasthan's Kathaul village and arrested two people, including the key supplier of illegal arms, officials said.

The key arms supplier identified as Bilaal, a resident of Kathaul village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested, the Haryana Police said in a statement.

Three countrymade guns and a machine used in the manufacturing of illegal weapons were recovered from his factory, they said.

''Another accused Shakeel was also nabbed. Two .312 bore guns, a pistol, and 50 cartridges were seized from his possession,'' the statement read.

The development comes following the interrogation of two other arms suppliers -- Gurvinder and Manjeet -- who were arrested in Nuh district on July 4.

The police team had seized four pistols, three countrymade guns, and seven magazines from their possession.

Following their arrest, the crime investigation team of Haryana Police interrogated the duo to ascertain the source from where they had procured the weapons.

A case has been registered against Bilaal and Shakeel, and a thorough probe into the case is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)