6th Deputy NSA meet of Colombo Security Conclave to be held in Kochi on July 7

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sixth deputy national security advisor-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave will be held in Kochi on July 7.

Apart from the founding members of the conclave comprising Maldives, India and Sri Lanka, the newest member Mauritius will also take part in the meeting.

Bangladesh and Seychelles will take part in the meeting as observers.

The conclave, which is a regional security grouping, had on March 9 and 10, concluded the 5th National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting and agreed on a roadmap to bolster cooperation in five specific areas including maritime security, countering terrorism and radicalisation and cyber security.

The secretariat of the conclave is located in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The conclave was started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism among India, Maldives and Sri Lanka in 2011.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

