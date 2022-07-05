Left Menu

Teenage boy held for raping, impregnating 12-year-old relative in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:21 IST
Teenage boy held for raping, impregnating 12-year-old relative in Delhi
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a 12-year-old relative in north Delhi, a police officer said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the girl was raped by the teenage boy in November last year when he had come to Delhi to attend a relative's marriage and stayed at her house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Recently, the girl started having stomach pains and was taken to a hospital by her mother.

Her mother filed the police complaint after it emerged that she was pregnant, the police officer said.

The FIR was registered under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the 16-year-old boy was apprehended on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022