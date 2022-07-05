Left Menu

UP: Woman raped for two months, accused held

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for two months on the promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused. Avinash Singh, the in-charge of the Ubhaon police station, said the woman was abducted two months ago by a man of Kundel village and taken to Lucknow, where she was raped on the pretext of marriage.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped for two months on the promise of marriage, police said on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused. Avinash Singh, the in-charge of the Ubhaon police station, said the woman was abducted two months ago by a man of Kundel village and taken to Lucknow, where she was raped on the pretext of marriage. On the complaint of the woman's father, an FIR was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested.

Police sent the woman to the district hospital for a medical examination .PTI COR SAB RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

