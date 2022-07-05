Gangster Saddam Gauri’s associate wanted in many criminal arrested

A 24-year-old associate of gangster Saddam Gauri wanted in many criminal cases was arrested in the Najafgarh area of southwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Sangram Singh alias Shakti Gurjjar, a resident of Sagarpur, they said.

He was looking for an opportunity to kill Ankit Gulia, a cousin of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, police said, adding he was previously involved in seven criminal cases.

Singh was arrested from Chhawla in the Najafgarh area on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dheeraj Kumar said.

He used to take protection money from one Shankar, who is the owner of K-Bar in Vikaspuri. One of his female friends also works at K-Bar, police said.

For some time Shankar refused to give Singh the protection money and told him that he has now partnered with Lagarpuria’s cousin Ankit Gulia. He also humiliated Singh by posting vulgar status about him and also used to demean him in front of his female friend, Kumar said.

On Sunday, Singh, along with his associates, went to K-Bar to avenge his humiliation but Shankar was not there. However, he had a fight with Gulia there. Singh was looking for an opportunity to take revenge from Shankar and Gulia and was arranging logistics and also gathering his gang members for the same, police said.

Singh had come in contact with Sadam Gauri in Tihar Jail in 2018 and became a member of his gang. On the instructions of Gauri, he started extorting money from cable and ‘satta’ operators among other criminal activities, the police said.

In 2019, he opened fire at the mother of a criminal, Jogga (of rival gang), to take revenge and to establish his supremacy, they said.

Gauri is a close associate and sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana. He was previously involved in the escape of another gangster Amit Bhura from the custody of Uttarakhand Police. Bhura was being taken for a court hearing in the Baghpat area of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

They had looted weapons -- an SLR and AK 47 -- of the Uttarakhand Police which were later recovered, the police said.

A sophisticated country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from Singh’s possession when he was nabbed on Monday, they said.

In another incident, two sharpshooters of the infamous Neeraj Bawana gang were arrested. They have been identified as brothers Naveen (26) and Ashwani (28), residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana, police said.

On June 22, police got information that Naveen would come near Najafgarh, following which a trap was laid and he was nabbed. Naveen disclosed that he, along with his brother Ashwani, who was lodged in Jhajjar jail, eliminated all the persons involved in the murder of one Rajeev, police said.

Arms recovered from Naveen were arranged by his brother Ashwani. Production warrant of Ashwani was applied and he was arrested, they said.

Ashwani confessed that he arranged the weapons to eliminate one of the shooters of the Ashok Pradhan gang, police said.

