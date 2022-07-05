Calcutta HC allows BJP Youth wing permission for rally

The Calcutta High Court has allowed a procession and a congregation of the youth wing of the BJP on its undertaking that it will be limited to the Leader of the Opposition and a few other people and will be restricted to the footpath adjacent to Asutosh College and Jatin Das Park metro station. The president of the youth wing of BJP moved the court seeking its permission to organise a peaceful procession on Wednesday to mark the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, founder of Jan Sangh which is the predecessor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It was submitted by the petitioner's lawyer that the rally, from Golpark to Jatin Das Park metro station, will be attended by Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and only a limited number of people and will be held peacefully without causing any disruption to the traffic.

Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya on Monday allowed the procession and the congregation on an undertaking by the petitioner that it will be limited to the Leader of the Opposition and a few other people and will be restricted to the footpath adjacent to Asutosh College and Jatin Das Park metro station beside it.

It was stated by the petitioner that the participants will not extend the area of the guard-rail for the purpose of the gathering and will also ensure that normal traffic movement along the procession route is not blocked.

