Left Menu

Three nabbed for raping 19-year-old woman

After receiving the complaint on Monday evening, police swung into action and took the woman to a hospital for a medical examination, where doctors confirmed rape. An FIR of gang rape was registered at the Bawal police station and the accused were nabbed on Monday night.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:21 IST
Three nabbed for raping 19-year-old woman
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths have been nabbed for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman here, police said on Tuesday. The trio lured her to a jungle area where they raped her. The accused were produced in a court here, which sent them to judicial custody, said police. According to police, the accused were identified as Jitender, alias Khali, a resident of Sirohi Bali village in Mahendergarh, Radheshyam, alias Tau, and Neeraj, alias Pepsu, residents of Boodhwal village. Police said the trio were Army aspirants and were taking coaching in an academy near Bawal where they got in touch with the girl. According to the complaint filed by the woman, it was around three weeks ago when they called her on some pretext near a gaushala. “They took me to the jungle area where in a room they took turns to rape me. When I opposed them, they threatened to kill me, my father and brother. I remained silent for many days but finally I told my family, who took me to the police station,'' the victim said in her complaint. After receiving the complaint on Monday evening, police swung into action and took the woman to a hospital for a medical examination, where doctors confirmed rape. An FIR of gang rape was registered at the Bawal police station and the accused were nabbed on Monday night. Inspector Vidhya Sagar, SHO of the Bawal police station, said further investigation is under progress.PTI Cor SUN RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022