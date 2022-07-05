Left Menu

Gurugram: 2 sent to judicial custody for assaulting lady head constable

The accused identified as Abhishek and Shubham had arrived at police station with a man to file a complaint against him for stealing their scooty.I asked them to give a written complaint when the man claimed that he had taken their scooty on rent and returned it afterwards, but the duo threatened to lodge an FIR against him.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:25 IST
Gurugram: 2 sent to judicial custody for assaulting lady head constable
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent into judicial custody for allegedly misbehaving, manhandling and abusing a lady head constable.

The incident happened in the premises of sector 40 police station. The accused identified as Abhishek and Shubham had arrived at police station with a man to file a complaint against him for stealing their scooty.

''I asked them to give a written complaint when the man claimed that he had taken their scooty on rent and returned it afterwards, but the duo threatened to lodge an FIR against him. Soon after they started abusing and thrashing me. One of them pushed me and threatened to kill me. He was nabbed by other staff members,'' the head constable said in her complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022