Disproportionate assets: Pune civic deputy commissioner, wife booked by Maha ACB

A deputy commissioner with the Pune Municipal Corporation was booked by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of his income, an official said on Tuesday.

Vijay Landage (49), deputy commissioner of the PMC's sky sign department, and his wife have been booked under relevant provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

''A scrutiny of the ACB for the period between 2000 and 2021 showed that the official and his wife allegedly possessed assets worth Rs 1,02,60,993, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income,'' he informed.

