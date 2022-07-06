Left Menu

U.S. does not expect any Blinken-Lavrov meeting at G20 this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-07-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 01:21 IST
  • United States

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday he does not expect any meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minster Sergei Lavrov at this week's meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Bali.

Price told a regular news briefing that he expected members of the Group of 20 to speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I'm not in a position to walk through the choreography, but I certainly would not expect any meeting between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Lavrov," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

