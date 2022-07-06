Left Menu

SC stays Madras HC order on AIADMK leadership row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 13:02 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court order which restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils concerning the issue of single leadership of the party.

A vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari issued notices on the plea of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami challenging the Madras High Court order.

''Notice be issued to respondents, returnable in two weeks… In view of the facts and circumstances of case and subject matter of litigation and high court orders, it is considered appropriate that operation and effect of order June 23, 2022 shall remain stayed,'' the bench said.

The high court division bench had held an extraordinary sitting past midnight and passed the order at 4 am on June 23.

The court had ruled that no unannounced resolutions could be taken up at the meeting of the AIADMK general and executive councils here, restraining the camp led by joint coordinator Palaniswami from initiating any such move over the possible single leadership issue.

