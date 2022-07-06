Maha: Four of electronics firm booked for cheating supplier in Thane

An offence has been registered against four directors of a Delhi-based electronics company for allegedly cheating a supplier from Maharashtra's Thane city of over Rs 1.18 crore, police said on Wednesday. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC was registered on Tuesday evening, and no arrest has been made so far, said the station house officer of Kapurbawdi police station of Wagle Estate Division.

The directors of Delhi-based M/s Savitri Electronics had placed an order for 10,000 street lights, worth over Rs 1.05 crore, with the victim's company in January 2019, the official said. As per the directions of the accused, the consignment was delivered to Hyderabad in March 2019. The accused issued a cheque to the supplier, but asked them not to deposit the same, as their financial position was weak, he said.

The accused later made a bank transfer of Rs 59 lakh, but failed to pay the remaining sum and the interest thereof as per the MOU, which worked out to Rs 1.18 crore, the official said.

The police gave the names of the accused as Ranjan Kumar, Morris Nathan, Madhuri Varma, and Naseem Ahmed Khan, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

