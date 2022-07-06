Man held in connection with sexual harassment of woman in Delhi Metro

The police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been arrested. Further details are awaited, a senior police officer said. The incident took place on June 2. The woman took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed that on June 2, she was travelling in a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line when a stranger approached her and sought her help for locating an address. After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. Again, the accused approached her and asked about the address further, she had claimed. This time when she tried to help him, the accused flashed his private part, she had alleged.

The woman had also alleged that the 'policeman' standing on the platform did not help.

