Wrestler commits suicide by consuming poison in Delhi

He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under process and the purported video uploaded by him on Facebook is also being examined.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:05 IST
Wrestler commits suicide by consuming poison in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old wrestler allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Delhi's Bindapur area and uploaded a video on social media citing family issues as the reason, police said on Wednesday.

Police received information regarding the incident around 1 am on Tuesday stating that a person has consumed poison, a senior police officer said.

The victim was at his in-laws' house. He was taken to a hospital where he subsequently died, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under process and the purported video uploaded by him on Facebook is also being examined. Circumstances around the incident are being looked into, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

