UK junior home office minister Atkins resigns

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:09 IST
Victoria Atkins, a junior home office minister, resigned from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Wednesday.

"Values such as integrity, decency, respect and professionalism should matter to us all. I have watched with growing concern as those values have fractured under your leadership," Atkins said.

