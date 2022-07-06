UK junior DEFRA minister Churchill resigns
Jo Churchill, a junior minister in the British government, resigned on Wednesday in protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgment are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations," Churchill said on Twitter.
She held the post of parliamentary under-secretary in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
