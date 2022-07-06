Left Menu

UK junior DEFRA minister Churchill resigns

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:46 IST
Jo Churchill Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • United Kingdom

Jo Churchill, a junior minister in the British government, resigned on Wednesday in protest against Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Recent events have shown integrity, competence, and judgment are all essential to the role of Prime Minister, while a jocular self-serving approach is bound to have its limitations," Churchill said on Twitter.

She held the post of parliamentary under-secretary in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

