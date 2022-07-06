British PM Johnson: My job is to 'keep going'

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied growing calls for him to step down on Wednesday, telling lawmakers he would "keep going" following a wave of resignations from his government including those of two key ministers. Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:09 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Johnson made the remarks in parliament in response to a question from a lawmaker in his own party who asked if the prime minister thought there were any circumstances in which he should resign. "Clearly, if there were circumstances in which I felt it was impossible for the government to go on and discharge the mandate that we've been given, or if I felt, for instance, that we were being frustrated in our desire to support the Ukrainian people ... then I would," Johnson told parliament.

"But frankly, the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you've been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going," Johnson said. "And that's what I'm going to do."

