Indian Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from sinking ship near Gujarat coast

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday rescued 22 crew of a distressed vessel in the Arabian sea, 185 km from the Porbandar coast in Gujarat. According to the ICG officials, the rescue mission was launched after a distress alert was received at 8 AM on July 6. All the 22 crew members including 20 Indians, one Pakistani and one Sri Lankan national are safe and were brought to Porbandar.

As per the information, the ICG received a distress alert regarding the uncontrolled flooding onboard merchant vessel Global King-1 at about 8.20 AM. The ship was reportedly 185 km off the Porbandar coast. ICG immediately responded and alerted all stakeholders. Despite adverse weather conditions, one Dornier aircraft was launched from Indian Coast Guard Air Station Porbandar at 9.00 AM for situation assessment and relaying of information to the vessels in the vicinity.

The Dornier, on reaching the area, dropped a life raft for the crew. ICGS Shoor, CG OPV, already present at sea, was also directed to immediately reach the area. Braving very rough seas, the ICG ship proceeded to the area with maximum speed. The indigenously built twin-engine Advanced Light Helicopters from ICG air station Porbandar were also launched in SAR configuration for any eventuality. The crew after failing to arrest flooding abandoned the vessel in liferaft at around 10.45 AM.

The helicopters operated closed to their operational maxima and braved squally weather and strong winds to reach the area. Thereafter, in a sea-air coordinated effort, all the said 22 personnel were successfully rescued. The vessel was on its way from Khor Fakkan UAE-Karwar India, carrying 6,000 T of Bitumen. MV FOS Athens and MV Sydney were also diverted to assist ICG in the operations by Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC) of Mumbai. (ANI)

