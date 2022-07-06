Left Menu

Arjun Ram Meghwal reviews preparedness of Ministries for ensuing Monsoon Session

The meeting was attended by the Senior Officers from various Ministries/Departments who gave their inputs on the business being proposed by their Administrative Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 18:06 IST
Arjun Ram Meghwal reviews preparedness of Ministries for ensuing Monsoon Session
The Monsoon Session, 2022 will provide 18 sittings spread over a period of 26 days. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal chaired a meeting of Secretaries and Senior Officers of various Ministries/Departments to assess the preparedness of Legislative and other items of Government Business for the ensuing Monsoon Session, 2022 of Parliament. The Monsoon Session, 2022 will provide 18 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.

The meeting was attended by the Senior Officers from various Ministries/Departments who gave their inputs on the business being proposed by their Administrative Ministry.

As a preparatory work for this meeting, Officers of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs held a meeting on 04.07.2022 with Officers of Legislative Department to review the Legislative and other items proposed by various Ministries/Departments.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022