European Commission conducts inspection at Delivery Hero

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:12 IST
German food delivery service Delivery Hero said on Wednesday that the European Commission had conducted an inspection at its Berlin offices and that it would cooperate fully.

"The fact that the Commission carries out such an inspection does not mean that the Commission has concluded that there has been an actual infringement of competition law nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself," said the firm.

A spokesperson for Germany's cartel office said it had assisted the European Commission with a review of online delivery services on June 27.

